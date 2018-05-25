On-Again, Off-Again, On-Again...Maybe

What is going on in our rocky thaw with North Korea, and are we losing the "maximum pressure" coalition to keep them at the table? And why didn't we consult the South Koreans before pulling out of the meeting? Meanwhile, President Trump is furious with Kirstjen Nielsen, his homeland security secretary, who he thinks hasn't been tough enough on the border — even as her department orders the separation of families of asylum seekers. Does he expect Nielsen to build the wall herself? Plus, Steven Brill talks about his new book Tailspin with the Left, Right & Center panel.



Evelyn Farkas, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia/Ukraine/Eurasia, Steven Brill, author of the new book Tailspin: The People and Forces Behind America's Fifty-Year Fall—and Those Fighting to Reverse It and Alicia Caldwell, immigration reporter at the Wall Street Journal are our special guests.