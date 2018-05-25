ON AIR
On-Again, Off-Again, On-Again...Maybe

The Trump-Kim summit is canceled, but both Trump and Kim are expressing hope it will be un-canceled.

May 25, 2018

What is going on in our rocky thaw with North Korea, and are we losing the "maximum pressure" coalition to keep them at the table? And why didn't we consult the South Koreans before pulling out of the meeting? Meanwhile, President Trump is furious with Kirstjen Nielsen, his homeland security secretary, who he thinks hasn't been tough enough on the border — even as her department orders the separation of families of asylum seekers. Does he expect Nielsen to build the wall herself? Plus, Steven Brill talks about his new book Tailspin with the Left, Right & Center panel.

Evelyn Farkas, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia/Ukraine/Eurasia, Steven Brill, author of the new book Tailspin: The People and Forces Behind America's Fifty-Year Fall—and Those Fighting to Reverse It and Alicia Caldwell, immigration reporter at the Wall Street Journal are our special guests.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Heather McGhee

Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott

For The Curious
Who will get your vote for Santa Barbara Sheriff?
For The Curious Blog

Who will get your vote for Santa Barbara Sheriff? KCRW sits down with all three candidates Read More

May 25, 2018

Calif. Governor’s race: Travis Allen interview
For The Curious Blog

Calif. Governor’s race: Travis Allen interview Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen represents Huntington Beach. Allen missed out on President Trump’s endorsement, but he says he still supports him and his agenda. Allen talks to us about immigration, his support for a border wall, and… Read More

May 25, 2018

The most competitive races and measures on the Santa Barbara and Ventura primary ballot
For The Curious Blog

The most competitive races and measures on the Santa Barbara and Ventura primary ballot It’s primary season! Voter materials have already arrived for those with vote-by-mail ballots, and election day is quickly approaching on Tuesday, June 5. Santa Barbara June primaries Here’s a look at… Read More

May 24, 2018

