After months of scandals, Scott Pruitt finally resigned as head of the Environmental Protection Agency. What was the last straw? And what will a post-Pruitt EPA hold for the environment? Robinson Meyer assesses the agency's future and how much deregulation is ahead. There are reports that President Trump’s shortlist for Supreme Court nominees is down to just three names. Who's on it, and what future would they spell for the bench? Despite the president’s visit to North Korea and assurances the country is no longer a threat, North Korea is reportedly continuing — and expanding — its nuclear missile capabilities. Tom Nichols gives his take on that and the Trump's declaration that Vladimir Putin is "fine." The two leaders have an upcoming summit. South of the border, Mexicans have a new president-elect, a leftist who won in a landslide. What will that mean for US-Mexico relations, Trump's wall and migration? Jose Diaz Briseno fills in the panel.
Photo credit: Gage Skidmore.
Pruitt is through with it
Like Scott Pruitt's former landlord, it took President Trump a while to get rid of him.
FROM THIS EPISODE
After months of scandals, Scott Pruitt finally resigned as head of the Environmental Protection Agency. What was the last straw? And what will a post-Pruitt EPA hold for the environment? Robinson Meyer assesses the agency's future and how much deregulation is ahead. There are reports that President Trump’s shortlist for Supreme Court nominees is down to just three names. Who's on it, and what future would they spell for the bench? Despite the president’s visit to North Korea and assurances the country is no longer a threat, North Korea is reportedly continuing — and expanding — its nuclear missile capabilities. Tom Nichols gives his take on that and the Trump's declaration that Vladimir Putin is "fine." The two leaders have an upcoming summit. South of the border, Mexicans have a new president-elect, a leftist who won in a landslide. What will that mean for US-Mexico relations, Trump's wall and migration? Jose Diaz Briseno fills in the panel.
CREDITS
Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
José Diaz Briseño
Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott
More From Left, Right & Center
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The tale of Santa Barbara’s Canon Perdido Street It’s not exactly Game of Thrones, but get ready for an intriguing story of two warring families Read More
When homelessness hits, a pet can be the most important companion Dogs barked and yelped amid a hive of activity in Santa Ana’s civic center. Cats were there, too. But their presence was more muted, stowed away in carriers. Owners came… Read More