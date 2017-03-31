Senate intelligence hearings on Russia, Flynn wants to testify

The Senate Intelligence hearings on Russia are ongoing. Michael Flynn has approached the committee about testifying, but he wants immunity. The sense is, "Flynn wants to deal, but what's in his hand?" Throughout this process, the Trump administration has done the best impression of an administration "that looks scared to death of the things that will come out." The panel moved onto the crisis of Trumpism. Why is the administration failing to push agenda through? Trump is "not making clear what his vision is but won't get out of the way for a coalition of competent people." Unpopular presidents get "bullyish and aggressive," as exemplified through increased troops in Iraq/Syria and the travel and laptop bans.

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. On the Left, Gene Sperling (economic advisor to Presidents Clinton & Obama and candidate Hillary Clinton). Juliette Kayyem ('Security Mom' podcast; former assistant secretary at DHS) is our special guest.

Photo: Photo: Then-Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn speaks at the Defense Intelligence Agency, July 24, 2012. (DOD photo by Erin A. Kirk-Cuomo)

Producers:

Jenny Hamel

