Standoffs escalate with North Korea and Great Britain

Josh Barro says, "A stupid and unnecessary diplomatic incident with Britain is not going to lead to an exchange of nuclear weapons... but the North Koreans are testing intercontinental ballistic missiles and seem to be itching for a war. If this situation is mishandled, many, many, many, many people could die." Should he be this concerned? President Trump sent a budget to Congress that has been dubbed a "skinny budget" because it cuts back so many federally funded programs, while enhancing the military. Debates continue to rage over healthcare reform. Is there a version of the bill that can get passed?

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. On the Left, Katrina vanden Heuvel (The Nation). Gene Sperling (economic advisor to Presidents Clinton & Obama) is our special guest.

