Strikes in Syria

On Tuesday the Syrian government launched a Sarin gas attack against its own people. In response, President Trump authorized the launch of nearly 60 Tomahawk missiles at the Syrian airfield where the chemical attack was launched. Was that the right response? Can Trump be trusted to oversee such attacks? Neil Gorsuch was confirmed to the Supreme Court, filling a year-long vacancy. The confirmation occurred after a party line vote to abolish the Senate filibuster for Supreme Court nominations.

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. On the Left, Katrina Vanden Heuvel (The Nation). Emily Bazelon (New York Times Magazine / Yale Law School) and David Frum (The Atlantic) are our special guests.

NOTE: In 2010, David Frum posted in his blog that the passage of Obamacare was the Republican Waterloo. The post went viral and he lost his job. He's now having an I-told-you-so moment.

Photo: A man carries the body of a dead child, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. Two days later President Trump responded by approving Tomahawk missile strikes on Syria's Shayrat Airfield. (Ammar Abdullah/Reuters)

