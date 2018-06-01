Tariffs, a PR Disaster and Bad Blood

It’s a trade war. President Trump has imposed steel and aluminum tariffs on most of the world, including Canada, Mexico and the European Union. What will this mean for the American economy and the other international deals the president is pursuing? [*cough* NAFTA *cough* North Korea?] A new report from Harvard researchers put the death toll in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria at 4,000 — an extremely far cry from the official count of 64. Plus: the president's new enthusiasm for his pardon power, and the story of how one reporter exposed massive fraud at the blood test tech company Theranos. Oh, and mercifully brief conversation about Roseanne.



Luigi Zingales, economist at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Juliette Kayyem, former Assistant Secretary at the Department of Homeland Security and faculty director of the homeland security program at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government and John Carreyrou, investigative reporter at the Wall Street Journal and author of the new book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup) are our special guests.



Condado, San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo credit: Sgt. Jose Ahiram Diaz-Ramos/US Department of Agriculture.