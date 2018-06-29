ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

The ball is in Trump’s court

Justice Anthony Kennedy announces his retirement from the Supreme Court. Who will be President Trump's second nominee to the bench?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 29, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

What can we expect out of a court with Chief Justice John Roberts at its ideological center? One of the last decisions Kennedy joined was to uphold President Trump's travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries. Did that decision make sense? Ken White analyzes the future of the court without Justice Kennedy and his last decisions. The panel speaks to a Sofia Martinez Fernandez, an analyst with the International Crisis Group based in Guatemala, about why so many more people are fleeing Central America and seeking refugee status in the United States. The panel discusses Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's upset of one of the top House Democrats in a primary on Tuesday. It was also a big week for foreign policy, with the president setting a meeting with Vladimir Putin, back down from a threat to China, talking down the European Union, the World Trade Organization and NATO. Tony Fratto of Hamilton Place Strategies and a former official in the Bush administration gives his take on that, and on civility — is politics too uncivil right now?

President Donald Trump walks with Justice Anthony Kennedy at the White House. Photo credit: Shealah Craighead/White House.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Irin Carmon

Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
When homelessness hits, a pet can be the most important companion
For The Curious Blog

When homelessness hits, a pet can be the most important companion Dogs barked and yelped amid a hive of activity in Santa Ana’s civic center. Cats were there, too.  But their presence was more muted, stowed away in carriers. Owners came… Read More

Jun 29, 2018

Beyond the Border
For The Curious Blog

Beyond the Border Earlier this year KCRW partnered with USC’s JOVRNALISM class to produce stories from the US-Mexico border. USC students traveled to Tijuana to learn about what happens after someone is deported.… Read More

Jun 29, 2018

Motel owners see altruism and opportunity in sheltering the homeless
For The Curious Blog

Motel owners see altruism and opportunity in sheltering the homeless Joe Patel has a vision for using motels to stem the homelessness crisis, and he’s on a mission to make it real. Patel grew up in a motel in Mid… Read More

Jun 28, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed