The Olympics Open, The Government Shuts
...And you probably slept through both.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Christopher Green, Korean Peninsula advisor with the International Crisis Group, @Dest_Pyongyang
Jason Furman, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, @jasonfurman
CREDITS
Hosts:
Josh Barro
Katrina vanden Heuvel
Megan McArdle
More From Left, Right & Center
LATEST BLOG POSTS
What can LA Olympic planners learn from the Winter Games in South Korea? Among the throngs headed to Pyeonchang for the Winter Olympics this week is a small delegation from Los Angeles. They’ll be taking careful notes about how well South Korea has planned… Read More
Njideka Akunyili Crosby: From Nigeria to LA Njideka Akunyili Crosby didn’t pick up a paintbrush until she was 16 years old and was taking a community college class in Philadelphia. Now she’s 35 and is one of… Read More