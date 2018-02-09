The Olympics Open, The Government Shuts

A bipartisan deal ended the brief government shutdown — the second shutdown in three weeks . Republicans got more military spending, Democrats got almost the same amount for domestic programs. Rand Paul didn't like any of it, so the drama continued early into the morning. Christopher Green talks about whether the Olympics will calm tensions on the Korean peninsula. Jason Furman joins the panel to talk about why presidents shouldn't talk about the stock market, and how far cities and counties should (or shouldn't) go to woo big companies like Amazon and its second headquarters.



