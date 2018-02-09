ON AIR
The Olympics Open, The Government Shuts

...And you probably slept through both.

Feb 09, 2018

A bipartisan deal ended the brief government shutdown — the second shutdown in three weeks. Republicans got more military spending, Democrats got almost the same amount for domestic programs. Rand Paul didn't like any of it, so the drama continued early into the morning. Christopher Green talks about whether the Olympics will calm tensions on the Korean peninsula. Jason Furman joins the panel to talk about why presidents shouldn't talk about the stock market, and how far cities and counties should (or shouldn't) go to woo big companies like Amazon and its second headquarters.

Guests:
Christopher Green, Korean Peninsula advisor with the International Crisis Group, @Dest_Pyongyang
Jason Furman, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, @jasonfurman

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Katrina vanden Heuvel
Megan McArdle

Producers:
Katie Beurskens
Laura Dine Million
Gary Scott

