Trump is saving jobs — in China?

Kim Jong-Un is threatening to pull out of his upcoming summit with President Trump. Can Trump salvage the meeting -- and have we already blinked, with South Korea's withdrawal from a join military exercise? Trump continues to talk tough on China, but soft on ZTE, a sanctioned Chinese telephone manufacturer. And is the move of the American embassy to Jerusalem inflaming tensions, or is it just a belated acknowledgement of where Israel's capital is? Plus, more results from the primary elections this week and the outlook for the Democrats in November, and Congress decides to revisit immigration policy.



Tony Fratto, founder of Hamilton Place Strategies and former White House and U.S Treasury Department official and Margie Omero, p rincipal of GBA Strategies and co-host of The Pollsters podcast are our special guests.



President Donald J. Trump and President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit. Photo credit: Shealah Craighead/White House.