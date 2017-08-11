ON AIR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

Trump threatens fire & fury -- left, right & center

Will the President start a war with North Korea via Twitter? 

Aug 11, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

President Trump has threatened "fire & fury" if the North Koreans don't stop threatening us, so in response, the North Koreans threatened to attack Guam. Is the president going to tweet his way into a war? Two experts join us to discuss Kim Jong Un's options and ours. The FBI raided Paul Manafort's house last month in a significant escalation of the Russia investigation. Maybe that's why the president suddenly got so mad at the acting FBI director? Juliette Kayyem will tell us what she thinks the raid means. Then, John Carney, a recently named editor at Breitbart, addresses the feud between Trump and Mitch McConnell. Is that who's stopping Trump from draining the swamp? Finally, Google and diversity.

LRC Panel
Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. On the Left, Katrina vanden Heuvel (The Nation). Juliette Kayyem (Harvard's Kennedy School of Government; former Assistant Secretary at DHS) is our Special Guest.

North Korea
Evelyn Farkas (senior fellow at the Atlantic Council) and Tom Nichols (professor of national security affairs at the Naval War College).

In-Focus
John Carney (editor at Breitbart News)

Photo: President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about North Korea before meeting with participants in a workforce and apprenticeship discussion at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 11, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Producers:
Katie Beurskens
Laura Dine Million
Gary Scott

