There was just too much to talk about: Rudy Giuliani admits to Sean Hannity that President Donald Trump reimbursed his attorney for the $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet. Plus, more on those leaked questions Robert Mueller has for the president, and the scope of the investigation.
Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani of New York speaking in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo credit: Gage Skidmore.
We Couldn't Wait
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel
Producers:
Sara Fay
