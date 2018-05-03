ON AIR
We Couldn't Wait

There was just too much to talk about: Rudy Giuliani admits to Sean Hannity that President Donald Trump reimbursed his attorney for the $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet. Plus, more on those leaked questions Robert Mueller has for the president, and the scope of the investigation.

May 03, 2018

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani of New York speaking in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo credit: Gage Skidmore.

Guests:
Ken White, Brown, White & Osborn / Popehat, @Popehat

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel

Producers:
Sara Fay

