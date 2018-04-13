ON AIR
We're Calling Our Lawyer

And Paul Ryan announces his departure from Congress.

Apr 13, 2018

Paul Ryan has made it official — his time as House Speaker will end in January. Ryan never got to remake the welfare state, but President Trump is pushing one of his initiatives by executive order: work requirements for Medicaid and food stamps.

Meanwhile, the Trump White House is debating how to respond to the use of chemical weapons in Syria...and former FBI Director James Comey's new book...and the president's increasingly perilous and hilarious legal situation, so we called our lawyer, former federal prosecutor Ken White.

Finally, Rukmini Callimachi takes the panel on a tour of the ISIS files: thousands of documents she recovered from battle-torn cities formerly under ISIS control that detail how the terrorist group built a government, financed its activities, and helped it cling to power.

Photo credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Matt Yglesias
Megan McArdle

Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott

