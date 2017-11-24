We're grateful

New sex harassment allegations continue to mount this week, from Charlie Rose to the head of Pixar to Rep. John Conyers, the longest serving member of the House of Representatives. Why is the reckoning coming to some industries and not others? The FCC has announced it will move away from network neutrality. What will that mean for Internet users? Economist Tyler Cowen tells us why he thinks it's "not the end of the world." It's Thanksgiving week, so we take some time to discuss what we're thankful for and why entertaining at home has become increasingly unusual.

Image: Detail from a mural replica in Silverton, Oregon of one of Norman Rockwell's "Four Freedoms" paintings (Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives)