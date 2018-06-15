ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

When Trump Met Kim

President Trump feels good about the summit and the agreement he signed with Kim Jong-Un, but does it mean anything?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 15, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

President Trump says you can sleep better, now that North Korea is no longer a threat. Rob Malley of the International Crisis Group joins the panel to evaluate that claim and talk through some of the president's other shocking statements praising Kim. Things are not going so well with our trading partners. One of Trump's top trade advisers said "there's a special place in hell" for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who won't agree to the president's terms on NAFTA. And, for good measure, the president announced new tariffs on China. Immigration reporter Dara Lind discusses the week's developments on the border — family separation, what's happening at legal ports of entry, stirrings of legislation in the House, and how successful asylum seekers have been under previous administrations. The panel discusses a future with legalized sports betting with economist Andrew Zimbalist. Who wins and who loses when there's money — billions — on the game?

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walk together before their working lunch during their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore. Picture taken June 12, 2018. Photo credit: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Ana Kasparian

Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall
For The Curious Blog

Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall A few weeks ago, Curious Coast set out to investigate a question of your choosing and followed your lead to a particularly iconic Los Angeles structure: City Hall. The question… Read More

Jun 14, 2018

What happens on the upper floors of L.A. City Hall?
For The Curious Blog

What happens on the upper floors of L.A. City Hall? We checked it out! Read More

Jun 14, 2018

Election Day: What to watch as the results come in
For The Curious Blog

Election Day: What to watch as the results come in There are 53 congressional races. Another 101 open seats in the California Legislature. Add to that heated statewide contests for offices that you’re familiar with (governor, attorney general) and a… Read More

Jun 05, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed