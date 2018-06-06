Subscribe to our new special series LRC Presents: All The President’s Lawyers and you’ll never miss a conversation about the president and all of his lawyers and legal troubles.
Where are Josh and Ken?
Subscribe to our new special series LRC Presents: All The President’s Lawyers and you’ll never miss a conversation about the president and all of his lawyers and legal troubles.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Hosts:
Josh Barro
Ken White
Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott
More From Left, Right & Center
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Election Day: What to watch as the results come in There are 53 congressional races. Another 101 open seats in the California Legislature. Add to that heated statewide contests for offices that you’re familiar with (governor, attorney general) and a… Read More
Robert Kennedy and California’s Farm Labor Movement In the 1960s, Latino and Filipino farmworkers in California’s Central Valley were struggling to unionize in a battle for better pay and labor conditions. More fundamentally, they were fighting… Read More