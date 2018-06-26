An anthology of some of the greatest music stories never truly told. Host Solomon Georgio takes you deep into the memory-stained musical past for stories both strange and familiar, popular and obscure, as presented some of our finest producers and journalists, including Kristine McKenna, Susan Orlean, Donnell Alexander, Peter Gilstrap, and David Weinberg.



The eight-part series includes a look at the FBI investigation into a classic rock anthem; unheard conversations with avant-garde legend Captain Beefheart; a critical examination of New Edition’s basketball connection; and the chronicle of a man plucked from Folsom Prison by Johnny Cash and thrust into country music stardom. Whether your tastes run to ’60s country, ’80s bubblegum, or ’90s hip-hop, Lost Notes has a story for you.



Listen to the Lost Notes playlist:



