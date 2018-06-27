In other legal news...

Josh Barro and Ken White take on some of the most pressing legal questions of the day: could the Red Hen, the Virginia restaurant that asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave and then faced backlash, including from the president himself, make a defamation claim? Why didn’t Paul Manafort show up in court that day? Is Michael Avenatti ever going to shut up? They’ll get to the future of the Supreme Court and Justice Kennedy’s retirement on Friday’s “Left, Right & Center.”



Michael Avenatti, lawyer for adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, leaves with a film crew film as he departs the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California after a hearing regarding Clifford's case against Donald J. Trump in Los Angeles, California. Photo credit: Mike Blake/Reuters.