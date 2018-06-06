ON AIR
Pardon me?

Can the president pardon himself? Will Paul Manafort trade his ankle bracelets for a jail uniform?

Jun 06, 2018

Before we get to whether President Trump can pardon himself (spoiler alert: it’s not an easy answer), Josh Barro and Ken White talk about a shocking filing from the Mueller legal team — it accuses former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort of witness tampering. Will he lose his bail, and his twin ankle bracelets? The New York Times got their hands a memo from the president’s then-personal lawyers to Robert Mueller arguing why they believe the president cannot be compelled to testify. But, surprise! It contained some other bombshells, like the fact that president has admitted he dictated the statement that claimed the 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer was on the subject of adoptions. (It wasn’t.)

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Ken White

Producers:
Sara Fay

