“Shut up and stop doing things.”

That’s the advice you should be getting from your lawyer if you’re under investigation.

Jun 20, 2018

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is in jail, but there are a lot of reasons why you shouldn’t be celebrating. Summer Zervos might be our introduction to the secrets of the iconic pink Beverly Hills Hotel, and Michael Cohen’s cheap-o paper shredder is no match for the Feds. It’s been a busy week for Donald Trump’s lawyers and, well, every other lawyer in this world. Josh Barro and Ken White talk about why you actually listen to your lawyer when they advise you to shut up and not contact anyone (lest you end up in lock-up like Paul Manafort), and why a gag order against the loquacious Michael Avenatti is a no-go.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for arraignment on a third superseding indictment against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on charges of witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S. June 15, 2018. Photo credit: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters.

Josh Barro
Ken White

Sara Fay

