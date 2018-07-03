What’s more American than being ineffectually angry about things?

Josh Barro and Ken White celebrate the Fourth of July by petitioning for the redress of grievances — venting about the misinformed tropes that keep coming up in discussions of the president’s legal troubles, and explaining what’s so wrong about them. Ken and Josh talk about media coverage of sentencing guidelines and why Paul Manafort, if convicted, wouldn’t spend centuries (or anywhere close) in custody; why Robert Mueller needs so many blank subpoenas and why you shouldn’t care (yet); and more on a favorite topic: defamation.



Photo credit: PO 2nd Class Patrick Kelley.