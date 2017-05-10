ON AIR
Broadway

Rob pays money to sit in a Broadway theater to see a musical version of a movie he paid money to see in the movie theater without music or dancing a few years ago.

May 10, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

One of the biggest hits on Broadway right now is Groundhog Day, which is the musical comedy theatre version of the movie by the same name. Groundhog Day, the picture, opened in 1993 and stars Bill Murray as a glib and cynical television weather reporter who is compelled to relive the same day over and over again. Groundhog Day, the musical, is pretty much the same thing, except with music and a lot of people dancing around onstage, and...

New Episodes

