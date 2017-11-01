Here's how it used to work, in the television business: you'd make a show and hope that a lot of people watched it. Through a series of measurement techniques — some of which seemed then, and still seem now, a little suspect — you'd wake up the next day and find out how many people watched your show the night before, and roughly how old they were. From that you could deduce how much money they had and what they liked to spend it on, and if those numbers were high enough and rare enough, you'd have what was called a hit TV show. The only trick to the whole business was, do not let the customer change the channel...
Cancel my subscription
Rob pitches a simple app that would change the television business forever: something that makes it easy to cancel all of those channels we pay for.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Rob Long
More From Martini Shot
LATEST BLOG POSTS
With ‘Market Match,’ food stamps get doubled at farmers markets The Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market now gives away free money to food stamp shoppers. The idea is to incentivize people to choose healthier food options. Here’s how it works. Each… Read More
Has Trump’s presidency changed your relationships? We are embarking on a special series tied to the anniversary of last year’s election and the start of the Trump era. And we want to hear from you! How… Read More