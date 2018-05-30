ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MARTINI
SHOT

MARTINI<br>SHOTMARTINI<br>SHOT

Cancelled

This is Rob Long and on today’s Martini Shot I talk about what everyone is talking about, the cancellation of Roseanne, but I talk about it in the context of Victorian menswear. Yeah, you heard me.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 30, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

This is Rob Long and on today’s Martini Shot I talk about what everyone is talking about, the cancellation of Roseanne, but I talk about it in the context of Victorian menswear. Yeah, you heard me.

CREDITS

Host:
Rob Long

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Martini Shot

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Paradise Lost: What happened to the tenants of Ventura’s Hawaiian Village?
For The Curious Blog

Paradise Lost: What happened to the tenants of Ventura’s Hawaiian Village? On the morning of December fifth the Thomas Fire destroyed Hawaiian Village, a 52-unit apartment building perched on the hillside just above Ventura. It burned to the ground in less… Read More

May 28, 2018

Who will get your vote for Santa Barbara Sheriff?
For The Curious Blog

Who will get your vote for Santa Barbara Sheriff? KCRW sits down with all three candidates Read More

May 25, 2018

Calif. Governor’s race: Travis Allen interview
For The Curious Blog

Calif. Governor’s race: Travis Allen interview Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen represents Huntington Beach. Allen missed out on President Trump’s endorsement, but he says he still supports him and his agenda. Allen talks to us about immigration, his support for a border wall, and… Read More

May 25, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed