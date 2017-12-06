I'm really bad at remembering people's names, is something that people in the entertainment business say a lot, mostly to explain why they've forgotten — or never really paid attention to — someone else's name. That person is usually somewhere way down on the call sheet, or buried on a back page of the budget. People at the top of either document tend to be remembered...
December 2017 Pledge Drive
KCRW has been broadcasting the best and freshest music, commentary, news, and astonishing audio for decades — and for about as long, people have been listening to it and loving it and forgetting, or allowing themselves to forget, that the station really does depend on the commitment of its listeners.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Rob Long
More From Martini Shot
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Pot will be legal soon. What do you want to know? Starting January 1, buying and selling recreational marijuana will be legal in California. However, it’s up to specific municipalities to decide how to regulate the business. This means certain cities… Read More
Fires rage across Southern California: Share your story Hundreds of thousands of people have evacuated, buildings have been destroyed. Schools across the region have been closed and the air is smokey. How are the fires affecting you? Please share your story. Read More