Do not approach

Steve Harvey, the American comedian and TV host, has a tendency to find himself in hot water. A year or so ago, as the host of an international beauty pageant, he misread the winner's name and awarded the top prize to the wrong contestant. A few minutes later he apologized and -- all on live television -- had the crown removed from the head of the baffled non-winner and placed on the right contestant's head and if your sense of humor runs to the dark and creepy -- and mine definitely does -- it was pretty hilarious...