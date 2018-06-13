This is Rob Long, and on today’s Martini Shot I discuss the 1938 discovery by a psychologist that people are at their most emotionally vulnerable when they’re eating, which is why everyone in show business is always trying to take you to lunch.
Eat happy
Rob Long
