ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MARTINI
SHOT

MARTINI<br>SHOTMARTINI<br>SHOT

Eisenhower matrix

Discovering an organizational technique that the Executive Producer of World War II, Dwight Eisenhower, used when he was showrunning that multi-season action series.

COMING SOON

Jul 19, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

If you think of it in a certain way, General Dwight Eisenhower was the showrunner of World War II — or at least, one of them. I mean, the other side had a show runner too, but Ike was ours. He went on, of course, to be the President of the United States, which is closer to being the Head of Current Programming for the entire country in that you get blamed for a lot of things you can't control and most of the time you're furious that people won't just do what they're told....

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE