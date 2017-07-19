Eisenhower matrix

If you think of it in a certain way, General Dwight Eisenhower was the showrunner of World War II — or at least, one of them. I mean, the other side had a show runner too, but Ike was ours. He went on, of course, to be the President of the United States, which is closer to being the Head of Current Programming for the entire country in that you get blamed for a lot of things you can't control and most of the time you're furious that people won't just do what they're told....