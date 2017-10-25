ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MARTINI
SHOT

MARTINI<br>SHOTMARTINI<br>SHOT

Going forward

The single most important and revealing document in the entire entertainment business — understand this and you understand Hollywood: the call sheet.

COMING SOON

Oct 25, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

If you understand the call sheet, you understand Hollywood. The call sheet is a complicated, data-packed document generated each night during a feature or television production, telling the cast and crew when to show up the next day, and where. It's an elaborate matrix of useful information, like where the nearest hospital is and when the sun is supposed to set, and a key to the complex political hierarchy of the project...

CREDITS

Host:
Rob Long

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Martini Shot

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
One of world’s best card magicians happens to be blind
For The Curious Blog

One of world’s best card magicians happens to be blind Richard Turner is the one of the greatest “card mechanics” in the world. Luke Korem, who’s made the documentary “Dealt” about Turner, says he’s the greatest ever. A card mechanic… Read More

Oct 25, 2017

You asked, Santa Barbara’s mayoral candidates answered
For The Curious Blog

You asked, Santa Barbara’s mayoral candidates answered Rental prices are through the roof. Empty storefronts line State Street. Mentally ill people are living on the street. Wannabe pot shop owners are politely banging at the city’s door.… Read More

Oct 24, 2017

Why did Anthem Insurance leave Santa Barbara?
For The Curious Blog

Why did Anthem Insurance leave Santa Barbara? In August, Anthem announced it was pulling out of the individual insurance market in California, potentially leaving 17,000 people in Santa Barbara county without health care. It was disappointing news… Read More

Oct 24, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed