If you understand the call sheet, you understand Hollywood. The call sheet is a complicated, data-packed document generated each night during a feature or television production, telling the cast and crew when to show up the next day, and where. It's an elaborate matrix of useful information, like where the nearest hospital is and when the sun is supposed to set, and a key to the complex political hierarchy of the project...
Going forward
The single most important and revealing document in the entire entertainment business — understand this and you understand Hollywood: the call sheet.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Rob Long
More From Martini Shot
LATEST BLOG POSTS
One of world’s best card magicians happens to be blind Richard Turner is the one of the greatest “card mechanics” in the world. Luke Korem, who’s made the documentary “Dealt” about Turner, says he’s the greatest ever. A card mechanic… Read More
You asked, Santa Barbara’s mayoral candidates answered Rental prices are through the roof. Empty storefronts line State Street. Mentally ill people are living on the street. Wannabe pot shop owners are politely banging at the city’s door.… Read More