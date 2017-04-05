ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MARTINI
SHOT

MARTINI<br>SHOT

I'm Back!

This is Rob Long and on today's Martini Shot I actually do deliver today's Martini Shot. I've been gone for a bit. Please tell me you noticed. You did, right?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Apr 05, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

So, in the middle of what we in television production call "the back nine," which means the final nine or so episodes of a twenty-two episode television season, I hit a wall. This happens a lot in the television business. No matter how well you plan your pre-production or how efficiently you come up with stories and scripts for the year, at some point -- usually right after the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays chew up your hiatus weeks, which are usually spent working, preparing and writing and coming up with material but in those weeks are spent inefficiently being with family and friends -- you end up frantically racing to put together those final few episodes...

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE