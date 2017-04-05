So, in the middle of what we in television production call "the back nine," which means the final nine or so episodes of a twenty-two episode television season, I hit a wall. This happens a lot in the television business. No matter how well you plan your pre-production or how efficiently you come up with stories and scripts for the year, at some point -- usually right after the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays chew up your hiatus weeks, which are usually spent working, preparing and writing and coming up with material but in those weeks are spent inefficiently being with family and friends -- you end up frantically racing to put together those final few episodes...