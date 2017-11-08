Some of the greatest works of literature are about death, even though people really don't really want to talk about death. People think about money all of the time — it's always listed as the top reasons for divorce, depression, stress — but no one really wants to talk about it. And half of the country reports that it's trying to lose weight, but no one really wants to talk about being fat...
Money and death and weight and all of the things no one wants to talk about.
