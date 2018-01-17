“I’m not really a joke guy,” a comedy writer once told me. “I’m more of a story guy, I do set ups and story beats. If you’re looking for a funny comedy writer, I’m probably not the one.” There was a time, I guess, when writers could specialize — I do jokes, I do story, I do script polishes and punch-ups — and there was enough work that you really could put food on the table with a narrow set of deliverables.



That’s long gone.



There’s a difference, I was told, between being called a singer who acts or an actor who sings. And an actor who can dance isn’t called, legitimately, an actor slash dancer but an actor who moves well. Or a singer who acts and moves well. Or a dancer who sings. Or an actor who can sing and move well.



It’s like going to one of those places where they make your burrito in front of you — you can add and mix and match — beans and rice and meat and cheese, acting, dancing, writing, jokes, story, a little hot sauce, wrap it all up in an I’m a producer wrap, and what you’ve got is a potentially filling meal, but the key there is, you need a lot of ingredients, just as you need to be able to add a couple of extras into your resume if you’re going to make it in the entertainment industry.



All over town, there are young people — mostly young, some getting up there — who are doingb a job which used to be called “writers assistant” but is now called “script coordinator,” which

means, they’re sitting in a room with one or more writers who mumble or bark out dialogue and narrative in varying degrees of comprehensibility, and it’s the script coordinator’s job to assemble all of it into script form, using the industry-standard format, to make sure all of the dialogue and action seems consistent, to check the spelling, to alert the casting director if a new character has been added, or an old one cut, and to try to fix whatever logic or timeline errors the writers have made, because they’re on their way home by this point and the script coordinator is alone trying to put it all together.



What’s supposed to happen — and what does, often, happen —is the script coordinator is eventually promoted to staff writer. That’s the dream, anyway. Often, though, the script coordinator is so indispensable that it’s hard to imagine promoting them. Look, there are always people who can be a staff writer — that’s a job with no real skills. But a great script coordinator is hard to replace.



So, once you make the move — or, probably, any move up in the entertainment industry — you never want to go back. I was recently in the writers’ room of a television show in production, during a complicated rewrite, and the script coordinator was suddenly called away on some kind of medical emergency. Which left a lot of helpless older writers staring at a screen on the wall in bafflement, tilting their heads like confused puppies.

Until one of us remembered that a staff writer in the room had only recently been promoted from her old job. The staff writer, we agreed, knew how to work the computer and assemble the rewritten script and make all of the script trains run on time. But would she be cool about it, we wondered? Would she agree to take a seat back behind the computer keyboard? Would she agree to a temporary demotion?



Of course she would, she said. Let me do it, she said. I need to keep my skills up anyway. Because, she said, this show doesn’t feel like it’s going to last and I’m pretty sure I’m going to be looking for a job in a few months, and who knows what’s going to be out there. She’s not script coordinator who writes, in other words. She’s a writer who script coordinates well. You know, just in case.



And that’s it for this week. Next week, we will watch a lot of old shows.