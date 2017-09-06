ON AIR
New Justin

Rob discovers the next Justin Bieber, because it's about time we had another one. This one is from Kazakhstan, and his name is Dimash Kudaibergenov. 

Sep 06, 2017

In case you were having a good day, just minding your own business and at peace with the world, let me maybe ruin it for you: Justin Bieber, according to a recent report, is worth somewhere around $200 million. Actually, there's no reason why he shouldn't be that rich. He's an international singing sensation, and ever since the early days of crooners like Frank Sinatra, skinny boys who can sing tend to make a lot of money...

