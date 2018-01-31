The trick to every business transaction — and I’m using the words “business transaction” in the Hollywood sense, to describe almost every encounter between people who are not related by blood — is to know who is the buyer and who is the seller, which isn’t always easy.



Every writer I know, in the early days of a career, once sat down to a promising meeting to talk about a project — a television show or a movie or something — only to slowly discover that the person they’re talking to, someone who seemed so successful and connected over the phone or at the first encounter, is one of the many people in this business who do not have any actual hard money to spend, meaning, they can’t pay for a script or even for your time, they have just enough to pay for lunch and have a few meetings and at the next meeting they’ll suggest that you write the script for free. This, as I said, is something every writer experiences before they learn to sniff this sort of thing out.



But it’s also something you can see at pretty much every film festival, international TV market, or really anyplace where people in the entertainment business gather to do business. There will be two people, usually in a restaurant, having a nice conversation, each one thinking that the other is the one with the money, each one thinking that person across the table is the buyer, not the seller. And there’s always a moment — and you can see it from across the room — when both of them realize that it’s a table of sellers, and that’s when they call for the check. If you look at the table and see one person leaning forward and one person leaning back, arms folded, then you have the classic snapshot of a seller and a buyer. If you have two people leaning back, or worse, two people leaning forward, then you’ve got problems.



This business is really about, an old timer once told me, finding someone with money and getting them to give it to you. And that, when you get right down to it, is what’s driving the current wave of buying and selling in the entertainment business — I’m talking about Disney buying 20th, AT&T buying Warner Brothers, rumors of a Sony sale — and we always focus on who is buying whom because that’s more fun, buying is the power move, the leaning back arms folded position we all like to be in.



But anyone who is selling is selling for a reason. And that reason, when it comes to large entertainment companies, is often — when you cut through the market nonsense about scale and supply chain and distribution and leverage — simply this: this is too hard and we don’t have enough money.



Enough money to spend on lots more big effects movies, a new television network, a new streaming service — there are always things in the entertainment business to spend money on, always new ideas and titles that require large and risky investments up front, always the sense that if only the marketing or CGI or above the line budget was larger, the project would have been a bigger hit, if only we had made twenty episodes, rather than nine, the audience would have found us and loved us, if only, in other words, we had a larger pile of money somewhere to reach into, which is what’s driving the wave of buying (and, as I said, selling, which is more interesting) — someone without money leaning forward while someone with the money is leaning back arms folded.



Except the buyers in these transactions aren’t leaning backward arms folded, they’re leaning forward, too. If all of the entertainment buying and selling were happening in a restaurant — and I have a feeling a lot of it is, actually — what you’d see is a lot of leaning forward, a lot of enthusiastic buyers and cheerful sellers, a lot of people thinking that the other person at the table is the answer to their problems, which as we all know is never the case. For a transaction to make financial sense, at least one of the parties should be a reluctant participant. An enthusiastic seller knows something that the enthusiastic buyer doesn’t, which is often this, in the entertainment industry: you think we’re expensive now? Wait until after you buy us.



