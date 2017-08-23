I was once working on a show and I had a problem. The scene we were rehearsing was working well, but we didn't have a good way to finish it. The slang term for this is, "button," as in: something to button-up the scene, a piece of dialogue or action that makes the moment seem complete. Comedies, unlike dramas, need a piece of witty dialogue to transition from one scene to the next -- or, in the case of sitcoms that take place in communal areas (the coffee shop in Friends, for instance; or the living room in the Big Bang Theory) they need funny moments to cover the entrance or exit of a character...