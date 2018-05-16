This is Rob Long and on today’s Martini Shot I talk about the best way to stay enthusiastic and creative and energized in the entertainment business, and that’s to have your show cancelled and need to come up with something new.
Now what?
This is Rob Long and on today’s Martini Shot I talk about the best way to stay enthusiastic and creative and energized in the entertainment business, and that’s to have your show cancelled and need to come up with something new.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Rob Long
More From Martini Shot
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Calif. governor’s race: Delaine Eastin interview In the weeks leading up to the June 5 primary, Press Play is speaking with the top candidates running for governor. We start with Delaine Eastin. She served two terms… Read More
Mapped: The underground origins of LA’s queer nightclubs There was a golden age for gay nightlife in Los Angeles. We mapped it! Read More