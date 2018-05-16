ON AIR
Now what?

This is Rob Long and on today’s Martini Shot I talk about the best way to stay enthusiastic and creative and energized in the entertainment business, and that’s to have your show cancelled and need to come up with something new.

May 16, 2018

Host:
Rob Long

Latest From KCRW

