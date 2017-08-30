One year ago

When I was first starting out in the entertainment business, I used to read the trades. Back then, that meant Variety and the Hollywood Reporter, two glossy magazine-sized daily publications — Variety was actually still in its original tabloid format — that were filled with that day’s news about what was happening in Hollywood, none of which made any difference to me...
The perfect way for people in the entertainment industry to read the trades without being consumed by jealousy -- or, at least, unnecessary jealousy.
