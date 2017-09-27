A friend of mine once suggested to me that I be what people call, "present." I wasn't really here, he said, because it was clear that part of me was always thinking about something or letting my mind wander. Be here now, he said, and he gave me lots of little exercises to do to help settle my mind....
Present
Rob learns how to be more present, how to have a more still mind, how not to analyze everything he sees and hears by wondering if there's some angle in it for him. It's a work in progress.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Rob Long
More From Martini Shot
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Lari Pittman: Finding beauty in the grotesque Lari Pittman is not an easy painter. While some artists are minimalists, Pittman is a maximalist. Every inch of his large canvases is covered in images. His frenetic, complex pieces… Read More
Introducing There Goes the Neighborhood The beige stucco apartment building at 240 Robinson Street has nice a Spanish arch to the front windows and a red tile roof. It looks like a lot of other buildings in this part of town. The small, rent-controlled apartment building is in Rampart Village. The area is best known for Tommy’s Burgers and a police corruption scandal in the 1990s. Read More