Rob learns how to be more present, how to have a more still mind, how not to analyze everything he sees and hears by wondering if there's some angle in it for him. It's a work in progress.

Sep 27, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

A friend of mine once suggested to me that I be what people call, "present." I wasn't really here, he said, because it was clear that part of me was always thinking about something or letting my mind wander. Be here now, he said, and he gave me lots of little exercises to do to help settle my mind....

CREDITS

Host:
Rob Long

