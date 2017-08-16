I have a famous friend you've never heard of who was recently presented with an expensive watch. It was one of those enormous clunky things that sits on the wrist like a very shiny macaron, and my friend was particularly proud of it. So proud, in fact, the he immediately posted a photograph on his Instagram account of the watch on his wrist, and an expensive-looking coffee in his hand...
Promoted post
Rob promotes a lot of stuff on his Instagram feed, or wishes he could, if he had any followers.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Why ‘Hamilton’s’ coattails aren’t as long as they should be “Hamilton” opens tonight at The Pantages in Hollywood, however in an unusual move, only a few large media outlets will be able to attend and review the play. That is… Read More
Naked and locked out of his room, a traveler recalls an embarrassing tale Venezuela is dealing with a collapsed economy, food shortages, protestors and the military clashing in the streets. But years ago, Bob Lee and his girlfriend, Alie, spent the night in the capital,… Read More