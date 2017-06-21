ON AIR
Reshoots

Rob talks about a 30-year-old movie and somehow makes it relevant, because the movie is relevant, because the movie makers re-shot the ending.

Jun 21, 2017

Saturday Night Live has has its ups and downs, of course -- episodes where the quality is low and the laughs almost non-existent -- but then, we all have days like that -- but recently, the show lampooned a very high-level aide to President Donald Trump by placing her in a parody version of the 1987 thriller Fatal Attraction. It was Kellyanne Conway, but let's not talk about politics because, it's so exhausting...

