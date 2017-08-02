ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MARTINI
SHOT

MARTINI<br>SHOTMARTINI<br>SHOT

Running out of money

The only thing that really matters in the entertainment business isn't how much money an entertainment company has, but how long it's going to last. 

COMING SOON

Aug 02, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Just a few years ago, only movie studios and television networks were in the business of making movies and television. Now, of course, there is a galaxy of new entrants into the entertainment business. Satellite television blankets the world from the sky, and Internet-based streaming video fills our computer and mobile phone screens with pretty much any kind of entertainment we want...

CREDITS

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Smells like skunk… Carpinteria greenhouses turn to pot
For The Curious Blog

Smells like skunk… Carpinteria greenhouses turn to pot If you drive down Foothill Road in the small, Central Coast city of Carpinteria at certain times of the day, when the wind is blowing in a particular direction, you… Read More

Jul 28, 2017

What should Curious Coast investigate next along the Central Coast? Time to vote!
For The Curious Blog

What should Curious Coast investigate next along the Central Coast? Time to vote! We investigated whether Santa Barbara hates food trucks, and found out what lies below State Street. Now it’s your turn! What should KCRW Santa Barbara investigate next? Vote here! After… Read More

Jul 28, 2017

Can steelhead trout be restored to the LA river?
For The Curious Blog

Can steelhead trout be restored to the LA river? A river runs through this city. And perhaps, one day, steelhead trout will too. Read More

Jul 28, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE