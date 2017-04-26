In about a week, the current contract between the Writers Guild and the studios and networks expires, which means that in about a week, people will probably start yelling at each other. In Hollywood, any contract -- for an actor, for a union, for someone to come and clean the bathrooms, doesn't matter -- cannot, for some reason, get done until the last legal minute, or sometimes just a little bit later...
Strike
Although he doesn't succeed in explaining all of the issues involved in the current contract negotiations between the Writers Guild and the producers, Rob does identify the key issue: it's all about the calendar