Strike

Although he doesn't succeed in explaining all of the issues involved in the current contract negotiations between the Writers Guild and the producers, Rob does identify the key issue: it's all about the calendar

Apr 26, 2017

In about a week, the current contract between the Writers Guild and the studios and networks expires, which means that in about a week, people will probably start yelling at each other. In Hollywood, any contract -- for an actor, for a union, for someone to come and clean the bathrooms, doesn't matter -- cannot, for some reason, get done until the last legal minute, or sometimes just a little bit later...

