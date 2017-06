The order, in case you're wondering, goes like this: Daniel Craig, Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan, George Lazenby, and finally, Timothy Dalton. I don't really have to specify what, exactly, I'm ordering here, do I? We're talking James Bond. When Roger Moore, the smoothest and most unruffled 007 died a few weeks ago, it reignited the old debate — who was the best Bond...