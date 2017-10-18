I have a friend who has been in politics since the eighties, and he tells the story of one of his bosses, early in his career, who refused to hear anything for the first time. Of course, there were times that something would be news to him — some piece of political gossip, some nugget of insider info — but he didn’t want anyone ever to think he was a step behind anything, so whenever he heard something that was in fact news to him, instead of saying the normal thing, like, Oh, wow, that’s wild, he’d nod, with a mildly interested expression on his face, and say, "Oh, is that out?"
The trouble with Harvey
How to be an insider in the business: when you hear big, surprising news for the first time, act like you heard it months and months ago.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Rob Long
More From Martini Shot
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Gustavo Arellano out at OC Weekly Gustavo Arellano, the editor of the O.C. Weekly and a regular contributor to KCRW, announced his resignation on Friday from the paper. Arellano says he decided to step down after… Read More
What’s one problem you want Santa Barbara’s next mayor to solve? In one month, voters in the city of Santa Barbara will choose the city’s next mayor. The mayor runs council meetings, votes alongside the council on major decisions and has… Read More