ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MARTINI
SHOT

MARTINI<br>SHOTMARTINI<br>SHOT

Week two

On today’s Martini Shot I talk about Roseanne’s second week ratings, which were terrific, and what we can learn from that, which is that traditional sitcoms are back, and I make sure everyone listening knows that I am currently represented.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Apr 04, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

On today’s Martini Shot I talk about Roseanne’s second week ratings, which were terrific, and what we can learn from that, which is that traditional sitcoms are back, and I make sure everyone listening knows that I am currently represented.

CREDITS

Host:
Rob Long

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Martini Shot

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years after his death
For The Curious Blog

Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years after his death People across the country will be taking time out today to mark the 50th Anniversary of the assassination of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. King has, of course,… Read More

Apr 04, 2018

Who should be LAPD’s next chief?
For The Curious Blog

Who should be LAPD’s next chief? Chief Charlie Beck has announced he is stepping down on June 27 and the hunt for his successor is on. Thirty one people have applied for the job, including some… Read More

Mar 29, 2018

What is that weird Downtown LA building near the 101?
For The Curious Blog

What is that weird Downtown LA building near the 101? One afternoon in late October, Candice Yokomizo (a Curious Coast listener) reached the pinnacle of her lunch-hour trek through Downtown L.A.’s Civic Center when she spotted a structure she didn’t… Read More

Mar 28, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed