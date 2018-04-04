On today’s Martini Shot I talk about Roseanne’s second week ratings, which were terrific, and what we can learn from that, which is that traditional sitcoms are back, and I make sure everyone listening knows that I am currently represented.
Week two
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Rob Long
