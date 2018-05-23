This is Rob Long, and on today’s Martini Shot I talk about how Twitter learns about you and suggests content for you, depending on an algorithm. Which means that Kanye West and Donald Trump have formed a very weird algorithm.
You may also like
This is Rob Long, and on today’s Martini Shot I talk about how Twitter learns about you and suggests content for you, depending on an algorithm. Which means that Kanye West and Donald Trump have formed a very weird algorithm.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Rob Long
More From Martini Shot
LATEST BLOG POSTS
A U.S. immigration judge speaks out about her fears that the rule of law is under assault An arm of the U.S. Department of Justice, America’s system of immigration courts handles the civil cases of undocumented immigrants seeking to remain in the United States. Immigration judges must… Read More
Calif. governor’s race: Gavin Newsom interview Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom is seen as the frontrunner in the race to be the state’s next governor. The Democrat has a solid lead in most of the polls. Newsom… Read More