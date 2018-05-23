You may also like

ON AIR
This is Rob Long, and on today’s Martini Shot I talk about how Twitter learns about you and suggests content for you, depending on an algorithm. Which means that Kanye West and Donald Trump have formed a very weird algorithm.

May 23, 2018

Rob Long

