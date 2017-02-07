NPR News' presents full coverage of today's hearing in the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals about President Trump's executive order barring travel from seven predominantly-Muslim countries. The federal government is asking the court to reinstate the order. Attorneys on both sides of the case will make their arguments to a panel of judges by telephone. NPR Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson and political editor Domenico Montanaro will be among the participants in the coverage. Begins at 3pm PST.
9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ hearing on Trump's Travel ban
NPR News' full coverage of today's hearing in the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals about President Trump's executive order barring travel from seven predominantly-Muslim countries. Begins at 3pm PST.