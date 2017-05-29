America Abroad - After Paris: Global Approaches to Climate Change

On this edition of America Abroad, we’ll circle the globe to see how various countries are tackling the issue of climate change since the historic Paris climate agreement. We check in on two of the world’s top carbon producers China and India. Both countries are committed to decreasing their carbon footprints but with different approaches. China is emphasizing innovation while India is focused on subsidizing the green energy market. And we visit two places where global warming is most dramatic, the Arctic and the North Africa. We learn about the limits the Canadian government has had in enacting national laws in the the face of strong opposition from industry and how the Moroccan monarchy is betting big on emerging green technology as a means to bolster its energy security. Finally we assess the US approach to climate change and why the military and others are calling for the Trump Administration to stay in the Paris Agreement.

Featured interviews

Brian Deese is a former senior advisor to President Obama and was a top negotiator of the Paris agreement.

Michael Breen is the CEO of the Truman National Security Project.

Bob Inglis is a clean energy advocate and former Republican congressman from South Carolina.

Featured stories