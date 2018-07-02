Backlash: Europe’s far right and muslim migration

Populism is sweeping through Europe and it’s changing the political conversation, especially when it comes to Muslim immigration. In some cases these populist movements are also fueling extremist violence against immigrants.

In Greece, refugee centers have been firebombed. Brexit has emboldened white supremacists in the U.K. Finland is forcing many Muslim migrants to return back to the Middle East where they face violence and persecution.

But there’s also active resistance to this populism — in courtrooms and on the streets.