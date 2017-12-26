Best of the Best: the 2017 third coast festival (episode 1 of 2)

Listen to the full episode here.





Quiet Revolution, produced by Laura Irving for BIRSt.co.uk

This autobiographical account follows a middle-aged woman embarking on an unconventional new hobby of roller skating. Is she a fearless warrior against age and gender stereotypes?





Standing Out from the Crowd at a Trump Rally, produced by Ike Sriskandarajah for Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX

In Myrtle Beach, candidate Donald Trump spoke at a Tea Party convention about banning Muslims: “We don’t know where these guys are from.” At a motorcycle rally outside, producer Ike Sriskandarajah is personally confronted with the same skepticism.





Blink Once for Yes, produced by John Fecile, Steven Jackson and Lizzie Schiffman Tufano for Love + Radio, from Radiotopia

When Mike comes home after an accident, his family is faced with a new reality and an impossible choice.

Heavyweight: Gregor, produced by Jonathan Goldstein with co-producers Wendy Dorr, Kalila Holt, Chris Neary for Heavyweight from Gimlet Media

20 years ago, Gregor lent some CDs to a musician friend. The CDs helped make him a famous rockstar. Now, Gregor would like some recognition. But mostly, he wants his CDs back.





Emancipation: A Young Man Leaves Foster Care on His Own Terms, produced by Noel Anaya with Brett Myers and Denise Tejada for Youth Radio and NPR’s All Things Considered

When Noel Anaya had his final hearing before aging out of California’s foster care system, he wanted to bring millions into that courtroom with him, where he’d suffered time and time again.

Majd’s Diary: Two Years in the Life of a Saudi Girl, produced by Sarah Kate Kramer and Joe Richman for Radio Diaries and NPR’s All Things Considered

Majd Abdulghani dreams of becoming a scientist, while her parents want to arrange her marriage. From the age of 19 to 21, Majd Abdulghani used a microphone to chronicle her life, taking listeners inside a society where the voices of women are rarely heard.