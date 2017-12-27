Best of the Best: the 2017 third coast festival (episode 2 of 2)

Listen to the full episode here.

The Discussion, produced by Rosa Gollan for PocketDocs from ABC Radio National

For some friends there's no subject too secret, or content too confronting. Rosa and Ryan have that kind of friendship. But five years after they first met, Rosa realized there was still one discussion left to have, and it wasn't going to be easy.





Los Cassettes del Exilio, produced by Dennis Maxwell for Radio Ambulante

For much of Dennis Maxwell’s childhood, his father was living in exile, communicating with the family via cassette tapes. Dennis found those tapes recently and discovered the true impact of his father’s exile.

The Accidental Gay Parents, Episode 5, produced by Hillary Frank with Kristen Clark and Abigail Keel for The Longest Shortest Time from Stitcher

This is the story of what it’s like to be a pregnant man, and to share that news with your parents, your children, and the world.

S-Town, produced by Brian Reed and Julie Snyder

S-Town is a podcast that starts as a traditional investigation into corruption and wrongdoing in rural Alabama that becomes something much newer and stranger: a literary profile of one man’s life.

The Traffic Stop, produced by Tracy Mumford with Hans Buetow, reported by Jon Collins and Riham Feshir, for 74 Seconds from Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media

On July 6, 2016, Philando Castile was pulled over by Officer Jeronimo Yanez for a broken brake light. How did a routine traffic stop turn fatal in less than two minutes? We break down what happened that night, second by second.